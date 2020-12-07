Joseph Arvay Death -Dead – Obituary : Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has Died .
Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.
The Arvay Finlay family is deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has passed away. Details on how his remarkable life will be remembered will follow.
— Arvay Finlay LLP (@UBPGL) December 7, 2020
