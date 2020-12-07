Joseph Arvay Death -Dead – Obituary : Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Joseph Arvay Death -Dead – Obituary : Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has Died .

Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 7. 2020.

Arvay Finlay LLP @UBPGL The Arvay Finlay family is deeply saddened to announce that our beloved Joseph J. Arvay, OC QC has passed away. Details on how his remarkable life will be remembered will follow.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.