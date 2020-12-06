Joseph Babalola Yai Death -Dead : Prof. Joseph Babalola Yai has Died .
Prof. Joseph Babalola Yai has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 5. 2020.
AWHF mourns the death of 1 of its founding members, Prof. Joseph Babalola Yai, specialist in African literatures & languages, literacy, oral poetry & the cultures of the African diaspora. AWHF extends deepest & sincerest condolences to his family, friends & heritage fraternity. pic.twitter.com/qCedo8zg6G
— AWHF (@African_WH_Fund) December 6, 2020
AWHF @African_WH_Fund AWHF mourns the death of 1 of its founding members, Prof. Joseph Babalola Yai, specialist in African literatures & languages, literacy, oral poetry & the cultures of the African diaspora. AWHF extends deepest & sincerest condolences to his family, friends & heritage fraternity.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.