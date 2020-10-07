Joseph Bruno Death – Dead –Obituary : Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dies at 91.
Joseph L. Bruno, an iron-jawed former state Senate majority leader whose political clout shaped some of the region’s largest economic achievements, died late Tuesday at his Brunswick residence.
Bruno was 91 and had been battling cancer, according to a statement posted online on October 7. 2020 by the Times Union
Joseph Bruno Cause of Death.
Reacting to his death Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams wrote
Our state mourns the passing of former State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno, who transitioned early this morning at the age of 91. Joe was more than a colleague during my time in the state legislature — he was a friend, and someone who reached across the political aisle to provide me meaningful support as I began my service in Albany. From his service in the Korean War to his more than 40 years in elected office, he fought hard and spoke with conviction. Joe will be deeply missed, and I send my deepest condolences to his family.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
I am saddened to read the news of Joe Bruno’s passing. Joe was a household name throughout my childhood. A native of #NY21, Joe took the time to reach out and lend his encouragement to me when I first ran for Congress. Prayers for Kay at this time. https://t.co/eJ0oENL7gp
— Elise Stefanik (@EliseStefanik) October 7, 2020
So sad to hear the news of the passing of my friend and my leader Joe Bruno. He is one of a small number of people who dramatically changed my life. I will always be grateful-just love the guy!
— nick spano (@nick_spano) October 7, 2020
