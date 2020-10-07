Joseph Bruno Death – Dead -Obituary : Former New York State Senate Majority Leader Dies at 91.

Joseph L. Bruno, an iron-jawed former state Senate majority leader whose political clout shaped some of the region’s largest economic achievements, died late Tuesday at his Brunswick residence.

Bruno was 91 and had been battling cancer, according to a statement posted online on October 7.  2020 by the Times Union 

Who is Joseph Bruno.
Born April 8, 1929, in Glens Falls, NY , Joseph Louis Bruno was an American businessman and Republican politician from upstate New York. Bruno served in the New York State Senate from 1977 to 2008 and was Senate Majority Leader from 1994 to 2008. According to his profile on Wikipedia

Joseph Bruno Cause of Death.

We have no information at the moment on of caused death . This post will be updated as soon as we have that information.

Reacting to his death Brooklyn borough president Eric Adams wrote

Our state mourns the passing of former State Senate Majority Leader Joe Bruno, who transitioned early this morning at the age of 91. Joe was more than a colleague during my time in the state legislature — he was a friend, and someone who reached across the political aisle to provide me meaningful support as I began my service in Albany. From his service in the Korean War to his more than 40 years in elected office, he fought hard and spoke with conviction. Joe will be deeply missed, and I send my deepest condolences to his family.

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

