Joseph Erevelles Death – Dead – Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.
It is with heavy hearts that we share with you, Antonian senior Joseph Erevelles, went to be with our Lord.In your hands, O Lordwe humbly entrust our brother, Joseph Anthony Erevelles.In this life you embraced him with your tender love;deliver him now from every eviland bid him eternal rest.Welcome him into paradise,where there will be no sorrow, no weeping or pain,but the fullness of peace and joywith your son, Jesus, and the Holy Spiritforever and ever.AmenWe invite our community to join us as we remember Joseph and celebrate his life. We will be holding a Rosary service on Sunday, October 18th at 7:00 p.m. on the football field.We ask for continued prayers for the Erevelles family.
Cause of Death.
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Mary Dunk wrote
My deepest sympathy and prayers for his family and all who love him. May Joseph rest in Christ’s perfect peace.
Diana Ramirez Teneyuca wrote
Our deepest & sincere condolences to his family. May Joseph Rest In Peace. Sending our love and prayers to his family, friends, and ACP community.
Yvey Michelle Garcia wrote
We are all one in this loss, may God grant his family and school family strength, comfort and peace. May Joseph shine in God’s eternal light. Our deepest and sincerest condolences.
Ana Maria Carmona wrote
Our most sincere condolences to his family. May Joseph Rest In Peace and may our Lord shine His perpetual light upon him.
Luci Cuevas Wernsman wrote
I am so sorry for this immense loss. My most sincere prayers for Joseph and his entire family. May he RIP in God’s loving arms.
Melissa Martinez wrote
Prayers of strength & healing to the Erevelles and Antonian family. May Joseph’s soul rest in eternal peace.
Michelle Zimmerle-Morales wrote
Our thoughts and prayers are with the family. May God give each of you the strength and peace to get through this.
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.