Joseph Erevelles Death – Dead – Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

It is with heavy hearts that we share with you, Antonian senior Joseph Erevelles, went to be with our Lord.

In your hands, O Lord

we humbly entrust our brother, Joseph Anthony Erevelles.

In this life you embraced him with your tender love;

deliver him now from every evil

and bid him eternal rest.

Welcome him into paradise,

where there will be no sorrow, no weeping or pain,

but the fullness of peace and joy

with your son, Jesus, and the Holy Spirit

forever and ever.

Amen