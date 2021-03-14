Joseph Hobbs Death – Obituary : RT @LtGovMorales: Last night the community of Valencia County came together for a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of 11-year…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

RT @LtGovMorales: Last night the community of Valencia County came together for a candlelight vigil to mourn the loss of 11-year-old Joseph Hobbs who was shot and killed. It is an unbearable loss. We have much to celebrate and honor of the young life that young Joseph lived https://bit.ly/38zGYuq



——————————-NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the above “Read More” button to see the original post on Facebook.

TRIBUTES.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.