Joseph Mecca Death -Dead – Obituary : retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. has Died .

We lost another first responder to 9/11 illness. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. #NeverForgethttps://t.co/tMNdOkU3sb
