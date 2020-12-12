Joseph Mecca Death -Dead – Obituary : retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
0 Comment

Joseph Mecca Death -Dead – Obituary : retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. has Died .

retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

RayPfeiferFoundation @RayPfeiferFDTN We lost another first responder to 9/11 illness. Our thoughts are with the family and friends of retired New York State Trooper Joseph J. Mecca Jr. #NeverForget

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.