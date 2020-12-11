Joseph Morganfield Death -Dead – Obituary :Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield has Died .
Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Sad news . . . Joseph "Mojo" Morganfield has died. He was 56 years old.https://t.co/9R3NkkpBGA
— Living Blues (@LivingBlues) December 11, 2020
Living Blues @LivingBlues Sad news . . . Joseph “Mojo” Morganfield has died. He was 56 years old.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.