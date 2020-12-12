Joseph Morganfield Death -Dead – Obituary : Singer Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters has Died .
"Singer Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters, has died at 56." (via @Suntimes) https://t.co/LLjL1iHnBn
— Dan Nowicki (@dannowicki) December 11, 2020
