Joseph Morganfield Death -Dead – Obituary : Singer Joseph 'Mojo' Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters has Died .

By | December 12, 2020
Joseph Morganfield Death -Dead – Obituary : Singer Joseph 'Mojo' Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters has Died .

Singer Joseph ‘Mojo’ Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.

Singer Joseph 'Mojo' Morganfield, son of blues legend Muddy Waters, has died at 56.

