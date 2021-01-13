Joseph Pearson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering has Died .

By | January 13, 2021
0 Comment

Joseph Pearson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering has Died .

Joseph Pearson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Purdue Mechanical Engineering @PurdueME Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering, has passed away: https://engineering.purdue.edu/ME/News/2021/joseph-pearson-19332021…

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.