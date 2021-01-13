Joseph Pearson Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering has Died .
Joseph Pearson has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 12. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering, has passed away: https://t.co/7lFb4bDiSQ pic.twitter.com/pP3JeBhDoH
— Purdue Mechanical Engineering (@PurdueME) January 13, 2021
Purdue Mechanical Engineering @PurdueME Joseph Pearson, heat transfer professor for 34 years at Purdue Mechanical Engineering, has passed away: https://engineering.purdue.edu/ME/News/2021/joseph-pearson-19332021…
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.