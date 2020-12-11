Joseph Safra Death -Dead – Obituary : Joseph Safra, the man regarded as the world’s richest banker has Died .
Joseph Safra, the man regarded as the world’s richest banker has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Joseph Safra, the man regarded as the world's richest banker, has died of natural causes at the age of 82.https://t.co/ZFnr62xQct
— DW News (@dwnews) December 11, 2020
DW News @dwnews Joseph Safra, the man regarded as the world’s richest banker, has died of natural causes at the age of 82.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.