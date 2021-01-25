Joseph Sonnabend Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : AIDS researcher Joseph Sonnabend has Died .

AIDS researcher Joseph Sonnabend has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We are saddened to learn of the passing of pioneering AIDS researcher Joseph Sonnabend. He volunteered at the Gay Men's Health Project in the 1970's collaborated with our namesake Michael Callen in providing clinical backing for "How to Have Sex in an Epidemic." Rest in peace — Callen-Lorde Community Health Center (@CallenLorde) January 25, 2021

