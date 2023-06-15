Joseph Thauberger : Joseph Thauberger on trial for murder of brother Patrick

The trial of Joseph Thauberger for the murder of his brother continued with the accused taking the stand for the second day. The Crown prosecutor, Adam Breker, cross-examined Thauberger about his confession to an undercover police officer, which he claimed contained both truth and fabrications for $30,000. Breker questioned Thauberger about how he knew where his brother was buried if he did not take part in the murder and why he confessed to a man he had only known for a week. Thauberger claimed he trusted the undercover officer and did not become suspicious until the day before he was arrested. The Crown also asked about the events leading up to Patrick’s death and Thauberger’s relationship with the man who buried the body. Thauberger maintained that he did not know the man dismembered his brother or where the remaining body parts were. The trial is adjourned until June 28 when closing arguments will be heard.

News Source : Regina

