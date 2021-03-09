Joseph Vindel Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Missing Joseph Vindel of New Orleans was shot and killed while trying to sell bike on Facebook Marketplace.

Joseph Vindel has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on March 8. 2021.

A 29-year-old New Orleans man was shot and killed Sunday while trying to sell his dirt bike over Facebook Marketplace. Joseph Vindel was known for his outgoing personality and great sense of humor. He recently earned his real estate license and was excited about his new career as a realtor. Sunday, his life was cut short. Now, his family and friends are grieving and angry. Man trying to sell dirt bike on Facebook marketplace found dead | wfmynews2.com

Mary Capowski

So sad. There are so many people with no heart.Hope this guy that commited this crime will get punish..May the soul of the young man rest in peace.my prayers and thoughts to his family.

Lillie Ard

Prayers to the family .that is awfull. I hope they get the evils that did this to this man. prayers to his family .



Donna Pike Marlette

This happens too often. Just like the young Raleigh man who was killed when he went to meet a supposed buyer for his vehicle. He ended up dead and his vehicle stolen. There are evil people out there.

Cheryl Roy

My heart goes out to the family of this young man. I am so sorry… And I hope they throw the book at the guy who committed this horrible crime.

· Reply · 5h

Nikaya Townsell

I’m so sick of this messed up world we live in! Where ppl feel the since of entitlement get off your ass! Get a job ppl work to hard for they shit! To throw your life away over a bike 🏍 throw the book at his ass .

· Reply · 4h

Dee Paul

He should have met him at a public place or business where there’s cameras and other people around… He probably led him to a place where he could plan to rob and kill him… Anit no way he could have kill him and had time to put his body in the car if he was at a public place. Prays to his family /

Kimberly Cunningham

Over a dirt bike !! So so sad. Lord help our people protect us from what we can’t see Lord. Cover us at all times Lord. Prayers for the family This is truly heart breaking. No one deserves to Die like that or any other senseless act. Stop the killing !!!!!! #sad

· Reply · 1h

Elaine Townes Duncan

