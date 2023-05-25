Joseph Zieler recommended for death penalty in 1990 murders of Robin Cornell and Lisa Story

Joseph Zieler, convicted killer of Robin Cornell and Lisa Story, sentenced to death by jury recommendation. : Joseph Zieler sentenced to death for 1990 murders of Robin Cornell and Lisa Story

Joseph Zieler was unanimously recommended for the death penalty by a jury on Wednesday night for the murders of 11-year-old Robin Cornell and her babysitter Lisa Story in 1990. The victims were sexually assaulted and asphyxiated in their home. The case had remained unsolved until November 2016 when a DNA match linked Zieler to the crime. Mental health experts testified that Zieler was competent during the penalty phase of the trial, which began on Tuesday. The state sought the death penalty based on four aggravating factors, including whether the murders were premeditated. Zieler is set to face a Spencer hearing on 26 June.

News Source : Tomas Rodriguez

