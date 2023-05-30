“Josh Allen Jaguars contract”: The sole Jaguars player contracted but absent from OTAs: Josh Allen

The Importance of Voluntary OTAs for NFL Teams

Overview

The Jacksonville Jaguars have near-perfect attendance at their voluntary Organized Team Activities (OTAs), with only two players absent – pass rusher Josh Allen and tight end Evan Engram. While Engram has not signed the franchise tag, Allen is the only player under contract who is not at OTAs. As the Jaguars come off a promising season, their near-perfect attendance is a good sign that players are buying in. However, Allen’s absence raises questions about the importance of voluntary OTAs in the NFL.

What are Voluntary OTAs?

Voluntary OTAs are a series of offseason workouts, practices, and meetings that are not required by the NFL’s Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA). However, teams are allowed to conduct up to ten OTAs, and attendance is often seen as a sign of a player’s commitment to the team and their own development.

The Benefits of Voluntary OTAs

Voluntary OTAs provide several benefits for NFL teams and players. For teams, it allows them to evaluate and develop talent, install new plays and schemes, and build team chemistry. For players, it provides an opportunity to improve their skills, learn from coaches and fellow players, and showcase their abilities to coaches and scouts.

Voluntary OTAs also serve as a way for players to build relationships and develop trust with their teammates, which can translate into on-field success. For example, the Jaguars had strong attendance at their voluntary OTAs in 2020, and it showed on the field as they finished with a 1-15 record.

The Risks of Skipping Voluntary OTAs

While voluntary OTAs are not mandatory, skipping them can have consequences for players. Players who skip OTAs risk falling behind in their development, missing out on valuable instruction and practice time, and losing out on opportunities to impress coaches and earn playing time.

In addition, players who skip OTAs may send a message to their teammates and coaches that they are not fully committed to the team. This can damage their relationships and trust with their teammates and coaches, which can impact their performance on the field.

The Case of Josh Allen

Josh Allen’s absence from the Jaguars’ voluntary OTAs highlights the risks and potential consequences of skipping these workouts. As a player under contract, Allen is guaranteed a salary of over $10 million this year. However, he likely wants a long-term contract and is using his absence from voluntary work to get that message across.

While Allen has the right to negotiate his contract and skip voluntary OTAs, his absence could impact his development and relationships with his teammates and coaches. It also raises questions about his commitment to the team and his willingness to put in the work to help the Jaguars continue their success.

Conclusion

Voluntary OTAs are an important part of the NFL offseason, providing teams and players with opportunities to improve their skills, develop relationships, and build team chemistry. While attendance is not mandatory, skipping these workouts can have consequences for players, including falling behind in their development and damaging their relationships with teammates and coaches.

As the Jacksonville Jaguars continue to build on their promising season, near-perfect attendance at voluntary OTAs is a good sign that players are committed to the team’s success. The case of Josh Allen highlights the risks of skipping these workouts and the importance of commitment to the team and the development of individual players.

News Source : Michael David Smith

Source Link :Josh Allen is Jaguars’ only player under contract who is not at OTAs/