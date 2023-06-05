Josh Duggar location: What is the Current Location of Josh Duggar from ’19 Kids and Counting’?

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets – Josh Duggar’s Whereabouts and Family Update

The Duggar family, who famously starred on the reality show 19 Kids and Counting, is the subject of the new Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The limited series delves into the family’s controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, as well as scandals the family has faced—including those surrounding the Duggar’s oldest child, Josh Duggar. Given how much Josh comes up in the docuseries, it’s understandable to have questions about where he is now.

Josh Duggar was sentenced to 151 months in prison for the possession and receipt of child pornography. He’s now in Federal Correctional Institute (FCI) Seagoville in Texas—but his prison sentence was extended by two months earlier this year, according to New York Post. He is now expected to be released from jail in October 2032.

While at FCI Seagoville, Josh is allowed a maximum of four hours of visitation per month. And he gets no conjugal visits. When Anna visits, he’s only permitted “handshakes, hugs, and kisses (in good taste).” Once released, Josh cannot “possess, use, or have access to a computer or any other electronic device that has Internet or photograph storage capabilities without prior advance notice and approval of the U.S. Probation Office.”

Some of Josh’s relatives have spoken out about him. Jill Duggar, one of Josh’s victims, spoke in the docuseries and said she felt pressure to maintain her family’s image and support her brother in public even though she was one of his victims. Amy Duggar, Josh’s cousin, also spoke in the docuseries and said, “Jill has strength and tenacity. She is not one to just keep quiet and silent, and so she’s the one that really did something about Josh and hit him the night that he tried to do something to her.”

Josh has seven kids with his wife, Anna Duggar. John and Anna are parents to Mackynzie, Michael, Marcus, Meredith, Mason, Maryella, and Madyson, according to Us Weekly. They’re all about two years apart in age, and they all live in the Duggar family compound.

Anna, who married Josh in 2008, now lives on the Duggar family compound in Arizona, according to Decider. She visits Josh regularly in prison in Texas with their seven kids, according to the Daily Mail. Amy Duggar King tried to offer Anna a place to stay but has not heard back, per People. “I have sent text messages, I have sent emails. I’ve tried, I’ve tried,” Amy told the magazine. “I don’t know if her phone’s being monitored. I don’t know if she’s turned it off [and] she’s gotten a new one. I’ve tried on Instagram, I’ve tried on Twitter. She wants nothing to do with it at all, and that’s her decision.”

Josh’s sister, Jinger Duggar Vuolo, just released a memoir—Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear—in January 2023. And two months before that, she uploaded a four-minute video to YouTube to talk all about the book. “This has been the hardest thing I’ve ever done. But I think it’s the most important,” she said the clip. “This is a book about me and my spiritual journey, a journey of disentangling truth from lies. In it, I share stories from my life—stories that nobody saw while the TV cameras were rolling: stories of fear and uncertainty but also of discovery and hope.”

In conclusion, the Duggar family’s controversies and scandals have been in the public eye for years. The Prime Video docuseries Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets sheds light on the family’s controversial religion, the Institute in Basic Life Principles, as well as the scandals surrounding Josh Duggar’s sexual abuse of his siblings and his possession of child pornography. Despite his heinous crimes, Anna Duggar continues to visit him in prison with their seven children, and his family members continue to speak out about him.

News Source : Women’s Health

Source Link :Where Is Josh Duggar From ’19 Kids and Counting’ Now?/