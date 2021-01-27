Josh Dunne Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Josh Dunne has Died .

Josh Dunne has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Such horrific news …. all our thoughts and prayers are with Josh and his loving family following the fatal stabbing of the young 16 year old @bfcdublin @faireland and former @stkevinsboysfc player. RIP & God Bless ❤️⚽️☘️ pic.twitter.com/iWnNKejf3u — Solihull Academy FC (@sol_acad_fc_JPL) January 27, 2021

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Bohemian FC Red circle Everyone at Bohemians is devastated to learn of the death of Bohs-SKB player Josh Dunne in tragic circumstances. Josh was a talented young footballer who will be sadly missed by former team-mates and coaches. We extend our deepest condolences to his family and friends. Red heartBlack heartOrange heart

St Kevin’s Boys FC Had the pleasure of coaching him for a number of years. He was the star of the show in every way possible and I was very proud to see him doing so well with St Kevin’s and Bohs. Heartbreaking news and thoughts are with his family. His man Diane was so proud of him.