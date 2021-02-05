Josh Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer has Died.

Josh Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer has Died.

Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021

Josh Evans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.

Rhett Bryan @rhettbtennessee Sad to hear the news that Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer today. He had a great smile and was a funny guy. Very kind to me in a time where I was learning how to cover an NFL team. R.I.P. big man. #Titans 3:46 PM · Feb 5, 2021·

FB: I’m asking for prayers for my family; it’s not easy saying see you later but today I have to do it twice.
Two of my Cousins called home at the same time.
Josh Evans and L.Penny Webb.
I love you Both and I will miss you dearly, and I will see Both of you on the other side.
I thank God that you both are believers in Jesus’s Christ.
To God be the Glory.
Weeping may endure for a night but Joy will come in the morning.
Rip forever in my Heart .

Carmen Merghart
Oh Greg I am so sorry please accept my most sincere heartfelt condolences for the loss of your two family members. Lifting you and your entire family in my thoughts and prayers.

Walt Maddox
UAB Football has lost a legend in Josh Evans after a valiant fight against cancer. Josh (far right), Putt, Top, Beau (not pictured) and I were a crew that came in as freshman. We played together, roomed together and actually studied some together (we were not scholars but tried hard). Josh was an amazing athlete and 10 plus years in the NFL validates this. He was even a better person. When we talked last, he was still laughing and still focused on the moment. God be with you and your family – You can rest now and we will all meet again on the other side.

