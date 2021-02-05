Josh Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer has Died.

FB: I’m asking for prayers for my family; it’s not easy saying see you later but today I have to do it twice.

Two of my Cousins called home at the same time.

Josh Evans and L.Penny Webb.

I love you Both and I will miss you dearly, and I will see Both of you on the other side.

I thank God that you both are believers in Jesus’s Christ.

To God be the Glory.

Weeping may endure for a night but Joy will come in the morning.

Rip forever in my Heart .