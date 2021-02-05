Josh Evans Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
Josh Evans has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Sad to hear the news that Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer today. He had a great smile and was a funny guy. Very kind to me in a time where I was learning how to cover an NFL team. R.I.P. big man.#Titans
— Rhett Bryan (@rhettbtennessee) February 5, 2021
Rhett Bryan @rhettbtennessee Sad to hear the news that Josh Evans lost his battle with cancer today. He had a great smile and was a funny guy. Very kind to me in a time where I was learning how to cover an NFL team. R.I.P. big man. #Titans 3:46 PM · Feb 5, 2021·
NOTICE.
Tributes
———————— –
Carmen Merghart
Oh Greg I am so sorry please accept my most sincere heartfelt condolences for the loss of your two family members. Lifting you and your entire family in my thoughts and prayers.
Walt Maddox
UAB Football has lost a legend in Josh Evans after a valiant fight against cancer. Josh (far right), Putt, Top, Beau (not pictured) and I were a crew that came in as freshman. We played together, roomed together and actually studied some together (we were not scholars but tried hard). Josh was an amazing athlete and 10 plus years in the NFL validates this. He was even a better person. When we talked last, he was still laughing and still focused on the moment. God be with you and your family – You can rest now and we will all meet again on the other side.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.