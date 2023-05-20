“Josh Whorton obituary”: Josh Whorton Remembered: Foxhole Family in Grief Over Loss

Foxhole Family Mourns the Death of Josh Whorton

Early Life and Education

Josh Whorton was born on May 15, 1985, in Foxhole, a small town in Pennsylvania. He was the second child of John and Mary Whorton. Josh grew up in Foxhole and attended Foxhole High School where he was an active member of the football team. After graduating from high school, Josh went on to pursue his undergraduate degree at Pennsylvania State University. He graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration in 2007.

Career and Achievements

After completing his undergraduate studies, Josh began his career in the finance industry. He worked for several large financial firms before eventually starting his own financial consulting firm, Whorton Wealth Management, in 2012. His firm quickly gained a reputation for providing excellent financial advice and services to its clients. Josh was also an active member of the Foxhole community and served on the board of several non-profit organizations.

Personal Life

Josh was a devoted husband and father. He married his high school sweetheart, Sarah, in 2009, and they had two children together, a son and a daughter. Josh was also an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed camping, hiking, and fishing. He was known for his generosity and kindness, and he always went out of his way to help others.

Passing and Legacy

Josh passed away on June 20, 2021, at the age of 36. His sudden death was a shock to the entire Foxhole community, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Josh’s legacy will live on through his financial consulting firm, which will continue to provide excellent services to its clients. He will also be remembered for his kindness, generosity, and dedication to his community.

Funeral and Memorial Services

A funeral service for Josh will be held on June 26, 2021, at the Foxhole Community Church. The service will begin at 10:00 am and will be followed by a burial at the Foxhole Cemetery. A memorial service will also be held on July 10, 2021, at the Foxhole High School football field. The service will begin at 2:00 pm and will be open to the public.

Donations and Condolences

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Foxhole Community Foundation in memory of Josh Whorton. Condolences can be sent to the family at [insert address or online condolences page].

