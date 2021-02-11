Joshua Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The body 33y/o Joshua Allen missing from Marshville, NC.
Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021
Joshua Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
#Sad News Update: The body 33y/o Joshua Allen missing from Marshville, NC since January 25, 2021 has been located.
Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time.
Thank you for sharing Joshua’s profile. pic.twitter.com/q498JVA9Jb
— Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) February 11, 2021
