Joshua Allen Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : The body 33y/o Joshua Allen missing from Marshville, NC.

Death Notice for Today February 10. 2021

Joshua Allen has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.

#Sad News Update: The body 33y/o Joshua Allen missing from Marshville, NC since January 25, 2021 has been located. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you for sharing Joshua’s profile. pic.twitter.com/q498JVA9Jb — Blk & Missing FDN (@BAM_FI) February 11, 2021

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI #Sad News Update: The body 33y/o Joshua Allen missing from Marshville, NC since January 25, 2021 has been located. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. Thank you for sharing Joshua’s profile.

NOTICE.

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter. You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.

Tributes

———————— –