Joshua Brown Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Joshua Brown has Died.

Mariam Spalding is with Adaina Anderson Brown and 7 others . 1d · This morning I celebrate the blessing of Joshua Brown. One of my Crenshaw sons, overflowing with a huge personality, big smile, and serious tenacity, has transferred. It’s so hard to think of you and not smile because you kept a smile on your face that was soooooo contagious. Despite so many challenges we could always rely on his ever present smile. Energy is neither created nor destroyed… it is simply transferred. Strength and peace to the Crenshaw Family, all of his loved ones, and friends… 6161 10 Comments 18 Shares Like Share
Source: (3) Facebook
