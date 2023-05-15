Joshua Chesney Charged in Union County DUl Accident Resulting in the Death of Chloe Courtney from Jefferson City, TN

H1: Chloe Courtney Dies in Union County DUI Accident

H2: Joshua Chesney Charged with DUI and Vehicular Homicide

On the evening of May 15th, 2021, tragedy struck in Union County when Chloe Courtney, a 19-year-old resident of Jefferson City, TN, lost her life in a DUI accident. The driver of the other vehicle involved, 28-year-old Joshua Chesney, has been charged with DUI and vehicular homicide.

Chloe Courtney was a beloved member of her community, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was a recent graduate of Jefferson County High School, where she was active in both cheerleading and the school’s theater program. Her friends and family are devastated by her loss, and the community has rallied around them to offer support and comfort during this difficult time.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the accident occurred on Highway 33 just after 10:00 pm. Chesney was driving a 2009 Nissan Altima northbound when he crossed the center line and collided head-on with Courtney’s 2014 Chevrolet Sonic. Courtney was pronounced dead at the scene, while Chesney suffered minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

After a thorough investigation, law enforcement officials determined that Chesney was under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol at the time of the accident. He was arrested and charged with DUI and vehicular homicide, and is currently being held in the Union County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

The tragic loss of Chloe Courtney serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of driving under the influence. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, drunk driving kills more than 10,000 people each year in the United States. These deaths are entirely preventable, and it is up to each and every one of us to make responsible choices behind the wheel.

If you plan on drinking, make sure you have a designated driver or plan to use a ride-sharing service such as Uber or Lyft. If you suspect that someone else is driving under the influence, do not hesitate to report them to law enforcement. It could save lives.

Chloe Courtney’s death has also sparked a conversation about the need for stronger DUI laws and penalties in Tennessee. Currently, the state has some of the weakest DUI laws in the country, with a first-time offender facing only a $350 fine and up to 48 hours in jail. Many are calling for stricter laws and harsher penalties to deter drunk driving and prevent tragedies like Chloe’s from occurring in the future.

In the meantime, Chloe’s family and friends are left to grieve her loss and try to make sense of the senseless. They have set up a GoFundMe page to help cover the cost of funeral expenses and other related expenses. The outpouring of support from the community has been overwhelming, with hundreds of people donating and leaving heartfelt messages of condolence.

Chloe’s death is a devastating loss for her family, friends, and community. It is a stark reminder of the importance of responsible driving and the devastating consequences of drunk driving. We must all do our part to prevent tragedies like this from happening in the future. Our thoughts and prayers are with Chloe’s family and friends during this difficult time.

