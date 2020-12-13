Joshua Feast Death -Dead – Obituary :Black man shot dead by Texas police .
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
Questions surround #LaMarque, #Texas police involved shooting that left a Black man #JoshuaFeast dead https://t.co/4xPS3n88cp pic.twitter.com/c5rD7aNiyj
— Triple O (Omnipotent Omniscient & Omnipresent) (@HarryTripleO) December 13, 2020
Triple O (Omnipotent Omniscient & Omnipresent) @HarryTripleO Questions surround #LaMarque, #Texas police involved shooting that left a Black man #JoshuaFeast dead https://khou.com/mobile/article/news/crime/man-killed-after-being-shot-by-la-marque-police-officer/285-25747733-96c3-4f99-a1d5-e6df00e611e5…
I Love Politics wrote
Condolences to Feast Family. We’ve so much to overcome &so little time to over come. Blacks of all kind must get involved asap. We need now solutions to end killings of Blacks by cops in the line of duty. LEO can no longer be officer, jury, judge &executor #BLACKLIVESMATTER
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.