Joshua Plath Death -Dead – Obituary :Joshua Plath, just 17 months old, had an unimaginably tragic incident on their own property .
Joshua Plath, just 17 months old has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
The List December 7 at 9:35 PM · There are some things that even devotion to a higher power can’t prepare you for. Their youngest son, Joshua, just 17 months old, had an unimaginably tragic incident on their own property.
Source: (20+) The List – Posts | Facebook
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.