“Joshua Tree accommodations”: Top Accommodation Options in the Vicinity of Joshua Tree National Park

Joshua Tree National Park is a breathtaking destination located in southern California. This desert landscape is home to unique rock formations, diverse wildlife, and the iconic Joshua Tree. For travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure, Joshua Tree is the perfect destination. However, finding the right accommodation can be a challenge. In this article, we explore the highs and lows of Joshua Tree accommodations by reviewing two distinct properties: Folly Joshua Tree and AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree outpost.

Folly Joshua Tree is a unique property that captures the imagination of many travelers. The twin-gabled cabins clad in reclaimed weathered steel resemble a dystopian outpost on the periphery of Joshua Tree National Park. The property is designed by Malek Alqadi, who set out to create a sustainable property that echoes the stark surrounding landscape. The property comprises two separate cabins: the larger, main structure houses the living and dining areas as well as the kitchen, washroom, and shower. A ladder leads upstairs to a lofted sleeping area with a queen-size bed. Guests must walk outside and cross the patio to reach the smaller cabin, which offers a downstairs, main bedroom and open-air bedroom on the roof designed for stargazing during the area’s consistently clear, dry desert nights.

The property is packed with high-tech features, including a main panel that controls everything from the climate to the soundtrack while also measuring energy consumption. Despite its eco-friendly ethos and stripped-down aesthetic, Folly Joshua Tree is actually packed with high-tech features. There’s even a dedicated Spotify playlist featuring a number of synthy, atmospheric tracks that enhance the sensation that the dirt path you’ve driven down hasn’t just taken you off the grid, but maybe off the planet.

However, staying at Folly Joshua Tree comes at a high cost. The property cost more than $1,600 per night, making it an expensive option for many travelers. Additionally, the property is off-grid, meaning that guests must cook their own meals. While the kitchen is well-equipped, it can be inconvenient for travelers seeking a more luxurious experience.

AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree outpost offers a completely different experience. The collection of tiny homes and immaculately decorated Airstream trailers is, in many ways, the polar opposite of Folly House. Rather than private and exclusive, AutoCamps center around communal experiences. The Joshua Tree property featured a swimming pool, vintage-style Priority bikes, and a midcentury “clubhouse” gathering area near the check-in entrance, with classic board games like checkers and Scrabble. Even though it’s easy to stay on your little slice of land, inside your Airstream or at your private covered outdoor picnic area, you won’t go long without seeing other travelers.

The 31-foot Airstream was a masterpiece of space-saving design hacks. There was a living area with a small coffee table and a futon, a kitchenette with all the fixings for French press coffee in the morning, a full bathroom stocked with Ursa Major toiletries, and a queen-size bed. One of the perks of the AutoCamp is that the main building also features a general store and a kitchen serving everything from two-person grill kits to grab-and-go salads, breakfast quesadillas, and hearty mains.

AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree outpost is a more affordable option than Folly Joshua Tree, with rates often available for less than $200 per night. However, the experience is less luxurious and more communal, making it a better fit for travelers seeking a more social experience.

In conclusion, Joshua Tree National Park offers a unique and unforgettable experience for travelers seeking an off-the-beaten-path adventure. However, finding the right accommodation can be a challenge. Folly Joshua Tree and AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree outpost offer two distinct experiences, with Folly Joshua Tree providing a luxurious and off-grid escape, and AutoCamp’s Joshua Tree outpost offering a more communal and affordable option. Whether you’re seeking a high-end or budget-friendly experience, Joshua Tree has something to offer for every traveler.

Joshua Tree National Park accommodations Hotels near Joshua Tree National Park Vacation rentals Joshua Tree National Park Camping options Joshua Tree National Park Resorts in Joshua Tree National Park area