Josiah Pujols Death -Obituary – Dead : Josiah Pujols has Died .
Josiah Pujols has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Alexandra Rodriguez 10 hrs · Tomorrow at 2:30 the Haynes Academy Girl’s Soccer Team has a game against Destrehan at Haynes. Although we were hesitant to play in light of recent events, after speaking with school counselors we have agreed as a team that playing the game is what’s best. We have decided to dedicate this game to Josiah Pujols. We will have posters honoring him. The boy’s game will start at 1:00. In between ganes we will have a moment of silence for Josiah. Feel free to come out. Again, my prayers go out to his loved ones.
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
If you can, please consider donating for a student at Haynes. He was incredibly sweet, kind and bright. My kids will be hurting for awhile, continue to keep them in your prayers.
Posted by Amanda Lauren Francis-Cheramie on Friday, December 11, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.