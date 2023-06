Golam Rabbani Nadim : Journalist Golam Rabbani Nadim killed in attack in Jamalpur

Miscreants have killed a journalist in Jamalpur, who died while receiving treatment at Mymensingh Medical College Hospital on Thursday. The attack occurred at Pathati area in Jamalpur’s Bakshiganj upazila around 10:00 pm on Wednesday. The victim, Golam Rabbani Nadim, was a correspondent of ‘Banglanews24.com’ for Jamalpur district and Ekattor TV for Bakshiganj upazila. Further updates to follow.

