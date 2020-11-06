Joy Westmore Death -Dead : Actress Joy Westmore, best known for Prisoner, Cluedo and Neighbours has died has Died – Cause of Death Unknown.

Actress Joy Westmore, best known for Prisoner, Cluedo and Neighbours has died, aged 88. #Studio10 pic.twitter.com/88u4uhOJOI — Studio 10 (@Studio10au) November 5, 2020

Tributes

Mrs Barry from Prisoner: Cell Block H aka Joy Westmore has died, aged 88. Awww… so many classic moments! #PCBH pic.twitter.com/xBfUEwrhZ1 — Dan Hollingsworth (@D_Hollingsworth) November 6, 2020

awh. Sad to hear the death of Joy Westmore, who played Joyce Pringle (née Barry) in Prisoner: CBH. One of the great fashion icons I ever interviewed. pic.twitter.com/jLpuVggv5W — Andi (@AndiMcLellan) November 5, 2020

The lovely Joy Westmore. I adored the character of Joyce and wrote a letter to Joy to say so (I was a teenager heavily into drama at the time). I was astonished to receive a lengthy hand-written reply from her a few weeks later. — Paul Scott (@sorcererpds) April 26, 2020