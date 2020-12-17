Joyce Darlene Ellis Death -Obituary – Dead : Miss Joyce Darlene Ellis of Washington PA has Died .

Miss Joyce Darlene Ellis of Washington PA has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 17. 2020.

Marlo Barry shared a link. 6 hrs · I woke up this morning to learn you are no longer on this earth with us Miss Joyce Darlene Ellis, I’m literally in tears as I type this . When I first got to Washington PA in 2007, I was blessed quickly to have met you and over the years you have inspired me GREATLY, as you have countless others! I know what the Bible says, “To be absent from the body, is to be present with the Lord”. I know you are dancing for the Lord, but you will be TRULY missed here. My prayers and heartfelt condolences to your family and alllll those you’ve touched while you were here with us

Burgettstown Community Advocate Team wrote

Joyce Ellis was force of nature. While her impressive work in Washington is well known, it should also be known that she is the inspiration behind all the charitable community work in Burgettstown. Miss Joyce reached out to the BACDC in 2018 hoping to start the summer lunch program in Burgettstown. This one phone call from Miss Joyce snowballed into the Boost Bag Program, school supply drive, backpack handout program and so many random acts of kindness that go unnoticed every day. She inspired everyone she met to do something so their community was better place. Miss Joyce didn’t just make Washington or Burgettstown a better place, she made the world a better place. Please honor Miss Joyce’s memory today and every day by doing what you can to make the world just a little bit better. We’re all in this crazy life together, let’s take care of each other like Miss Joyce took care of us.

“Reach back and pull someone else up, ” she tells them. “In order to be the best of the best, you have to better someone so that they can become the best of the best.”

Belinda Milligan

Omg wow such a beautiful wonderful lady a heart of gold she was definitely an angel here on Earth but God took his Angel home with him

Stacey Bishop McMurdy

My daughter took dance from her. She was a beautiful lady with a heart of gold.

Miriam Rogers – Banks

Praying your strength, for her family and all who loved her that God will comfort.