Joyce Dinkins Death – Dead : Joyce Dinkins Obituary : Wife of NYC”s first Black mayor, dies

Mayor Joyce Dinkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“NY AG James on Twitter: “Joyce Dinkins dedicated her time in public service to making New York City a better place to grow up, and her work will live on. My deepest condolences to Mayor Dinkins and the entire Dinkins family. ”

Joyce Dinkins dedicated her time in public service to making New York City a better place to grow up, and her work will live on. My deepest condolences to Mayor Dinkins and the entire Dinkins family.https://t.co/dWusFCcWII — NY AG James (@NewYorkStateAG) October 12, 2020

Breaking: 🚨 Rest In Peace Joyce Dinkins. Wife of first African American Mayor David Dinkins. She was a powerful force in her own right!! The first African-American first lady of the great city of New York! See @NY1 tribute tonight at 10pm pic.twitter.com/7gMEXunqas — Cheryl Wills🔛 (@cherylwillsny1) October 12, 2020

Tributes

We lost a great woman, Mrs. Joyce Dinkins. She was a quiet but strong committed woman who made us sit up w/ pride. She will be missed and always remembered. I talked w/ Mayor Dinkins to salute her Spirit, May she rest in Power. Our First Lady forever! pic.twitter.com/GeWYR40nR8 — Reverend Al Sharpton (@TheRevAl) October 12, 2020

Very sad to learn of the passing of Joyce Dinkins. Born in NYC, she spent her time as its First Lady with grace & purpose—dedicated to education and a champion for literacy. My deepest condolences go out to Mayor Dinkins, their children David and Donna, and all her loved ones. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) October 12, 2020

Patrick Gaspard Wrote

Sad for the passing of New York’s former First Lady, Joyce Dinkins. None more gracious than Mrs D. She deeply loved our Mayor and this beautiful City. A champion for literacy who always honored the basic humanity of others. She gave her best to all. Rest in Grace. Scott Stringer wrote

Our City mourns a champion for children and a gracious and inspiring New Yorker with the passing of Joyce Dinkins. My heart goes out to Mayor Dinkins and to all of her loved ones. katie honan @katie_honan wrote

“We had the honor of serving h see David and Joyce Dinkins, such a strong and good woman, so dignified in everything that she did,”@NYCMayor says about former First Lady Joyce Dinkins, who died today. Eric Adams @BKBoroHall wrote

My heart is truly heavy over the passing of Joyce Dinkins, a remarkable woman who saw the best in every one of us. I felt a special bond with our late First Lady, a mother-son relationship that filled my life with love and strength.