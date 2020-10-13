Joyce Dinkins Death – Dead : Joyce Dinkins Obituary : Wife of NYC”s first Black mayor, dies

By | October 13, 2020
0 Comment

Mayor Joyce Dinkins has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 12, 2020.

“NY AG James on Twitter: “Joyce Dinkins dedicated her time in public service to making New York City a better place to grow up, and her work will live on. My deepest condolences to Mayor Dinkins and the entire Dinkins family. ”

Tributes 

Patrick Gaspard Wrote
Sad for the passing of New York’s former First Lady, Joyce Dinkins. None more gracious than Mrs D. She deeply loved our Mayor and this beautiful City. A champion for literacy who always honored the basic humanity of others. She gave her best to all. Rest in Grace.

Scott Stringer wrote 
Our City mourns a champion for children and a gracious and inspiring New Yorker with the passing of Joyce Dinkins.

My heart goes out to Mayor Dinkins and to all of her loved ones.

katie honan @katie_honan wrote 
“We had the honor of serving h see David and Joyce Dinkins, such a strong and good woman, so dignified in everything that she did,”@NYCMayor says about former First Lady Joyce Dinkins, who died today.

Eric Adams @BKBoroHall wrote 
My heart is truly heavy over the passing of Joyce Dinkins, a remarkable woman who saw the best in every one of us. I felt a special bond with our late First Lady, a mother-son relationship that filled my life with love and strength.

 

