Joyce Durand Death -Dead :””Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand has Died -.

By | November 19, 2020
“Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Bob Z on Twitter: “Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand dies at age 84 | Omaha State and Regional News ”

Tributes 

CornNation
@CornNation
·
20h
According to a FB post from Paul Newton, Joyce Durand of the Sidetrack passed away this morning.
I am sure many of us remember the songs and the upside down margaritas.

Brian Kamp wrote 
Husker Nation lost a giant today with the passing of Joyce Durand
@Sidetrackmusic. There was no place like the Sidetrack Tavern on home game weekends. Entertained generations for decades! Rest In Peace Joyce! Husker Gameday will never be the same! #GBR

MrRick @ricsym123wrote 

Sad news today with the passing of Lincoln football activity legend Joyce Durand. Many hours of fun for Husker fans dating back to the 70’s. The Sidetrack music will be missed.#2020sucks.

Terry Kroeger @Kroegs wrote 

RIP Joyce Durand. Thursday nights at the original Sidetrack were an important part of my college experience. She would lead the crowd in the Gilligans Island theme song among many others. Awesome.

Paul Hammel wrote 
Hearing that Husker pre- and post-game legend Joyce Durand has died. She was the bawdy queen of sing-a-longs with her Sidetrack band, including the memorable rendition of the NU fight song — “We don’t know the wor-erds, we don’t know the words ….” A true showwoman!

