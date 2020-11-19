Joyce Durand Death -Dead :””Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand has Died -.

“Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 19, 2020.

“Bob Z on Twitter: “Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand dies at age 84 | Omaha State and Regional News ”

Former Lincoln bar owner and Husker sing-a-long legend Joyce Durand dies at age 84 | Omaha State and Regional News | https://t.co/O3Gdtv1FF8 https://t.co/YMVAbjEH6U — Bob Z (@BZajic) November 19, 2020

Tributes

Rest In Peace to my dear friend Joyce Durand, known by many Nebraska fans as “that old lady” in the Sidetrack Band. From upside down margaritas to We Don’t Know the Words to Screw the Sooners, she brought laughter and joy to Husker football weekends. #2020sucks — Brian Rosenthal (@GBRosenthal) November 18, 2020

CornNation

@CornNation

·

20h

According to a FB post from Paul Newton, Joyce Durand of the Sidetrack passed away this morning.

I am sure many of us remember the songs and the upside down margaritas.

❤️ RIP Joyce Durand! 🎶 Fun college memories of Joyce Durand and The Sidetrack Band. Sidetrack Tavern. Football Saturdays. Singing raunchy lyrics. Who me? @UNLincoln @DowntownLincoln Sidetrack offers patrons fun first, drinking second https://t.co/287Jkc3Cxg via @dailyneb — Cathy Gabell (@cathy_gabell) November 19, 2020

Brian Kamp wrote

Husker Nation lost a giant today with the passing of Joyce Durand

@Sidetrackmusic. There was no place like the Sidetrack Tavern on home game weekends. Entertained generations for decades! Rest In Peace Joyce! Husker Gameday will never be the same! #GBR

MrRick @ricsym123wrote

Sad news today with the passing of Lincoln football activity legend Joyce Durand. Many hours of fun for Husker fans dating back to the 70’s. The Sidetrack music will be missed.#2020sucks.

Terry Kroeger @Kroegs wrote

RIP Joyce Durand. Thursday nights at the original Sidetrack were an important part of my college experience. She would lead the crowd in the Gilligans Island theme song among many others. Awesome.

Paul Hammel wrote

Hearing that Husker pre- and post-game legend Joyce Durand has died. She was the bawdy queen of sing-a-longs with her Sidetrack band, including the memorable rendition of the NU fight song — “We don’t know the wor-erds, we don’t know the words ….” A true showwoman!