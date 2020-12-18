Joyce Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary : Joyce Ellis has Died .

By | December 18, 2020
Joyce Ellis Death -Dead – Obituary : Joyce Ellis has Died .

Joyce Ellis has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

John C. Knapp @PresKnapp We at @wjcollege mourn the loss of “Miss Joyce,” a cherished neighbor and visionary advocate for children in our community. Her programs inspired countless young people to realize their full potential, while providing food and other services to thousands.

