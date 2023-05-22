Joyce Francine Gould (victim) : Manassas Landlord Joyce Francine Gould Killed by Tenant Roger Allen Foote Jr.

Manassas Landlord Joyce Francine Gould Killed in Shooting by Tenant Roger Allen Foote Jr.

According to the Prince William County Police Department, a Manassas man has been accused of shooting and killing his landlord on Sunday afternoon. The victim was identified as 63-year-old Joyce Francine Gould, while the suspect was identified as 61-year-old Roger Allen Foote Jr. Foote was arrested on Monday morning in Fairfax County and charged with murder and use of a firearm in commission of a felony. His court date is pending, and he is being held without bond. If convicted of all charges, Foote could face more than 43 years in prison, based on Virginia’s sentencing guidelines. The incident occurred in the 7900 block of Minor Hill Road in Manassas, where a tenant called the police to report that their landlord was unconscious on the kitchen floor. When officers arrived, they found that the victim had been shot and pronounced her dead at the scene. Investigators believe that Foote fatally shot his landlord during an argument. Fairfax County police officers found Foote without incident and stated that the incident was isolated to the inside of the residence and that there was no threat to the community.

News Source : Liam Griffin

