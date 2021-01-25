Joyce Hearn Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Republican leader Joyce Hearn has Died .

Republican leader Joyce Hearn has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Very sad to hear of the passing of my dear friend and great Republican leader Joyce Hearn. Joyce became a Republican institution in Richland County and beyond. She was kind, smart, and was a great help to me and my team from day one. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) January 25, 2021

