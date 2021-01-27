Jozef Vengloš Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Dr Jozef Vengloš, head coach of Czechoslovakia at #Italia90 has Died .

By | January 27, 2021
0 Comment

Dr Jozef Vengloš, head coach of Czechoslovakia at #Italia90 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Vincerà! The story of Italia ’90 podcast @Vincera90 Only just caught up on the sad news about the passing of Dr Jozef Vengloš, head coach of Czechoslovakia at #Italia90 A small tribute to his side.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

