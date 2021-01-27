Jozef Venglos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Jozef Venglos has Died .
Jozef Venglos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 26. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Jozef #Venglos– Dr Jo – who began his managerial career with FC Prague and #Australia in the 1960s and was the first manager born outside Britain and Ireland to take charge of a top-tier club in England, has died. He was 84.https://t.co/KGnC2u3M7P
— Robert Smith (@OnyaDon) January 27, 2021
Robert Smith @OnyaDon Jozef #Venglos- Dr Jo – who began his managerial career with FC Prague and #Australia in the 1960s and was the first manager born outside Britain and Ireland to take charge of a top-tier club in England, has died. He was 84.
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.