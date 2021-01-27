Jozef Venglos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Slovak coach Jozef Venglos has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Slovak coach Jozef Venglos has died at age 84. He was the first manager born outside Britain and Ireland to take charge of a top-tier club in England. https://t.co/xyBwCTkBFt — AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 27, 2021

