Jozef Venglos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Slovak coach Jozef Venglos has Died .

Slovak coach Jozef Venglos has died at age 84.
He was the first manager born outside Britain and Ireland to take charge of a top-tier club in England.
— AP Sports (@AP_Sports) January 27, 2021
