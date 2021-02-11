Juan Campos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Juan Campos has Died.
Juan Campos has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 10. 2021.
Our father was a strong fighter, who fought with all his might and beat Covid, but unfortunately Covid left his kidneys and lungs damaged and was unable to come with us but went home with God instead. This man did and gave his all to so many and opened his door to those that needed a home without hesitation. He loved his family with all his might and showed everyone that if you did right by his family you made right with him. If you would like to donate to assist our family in any way any contribution would be received with love in honor our father. Thank you, Campos Family
Source: Fundraiser by Brenda Alvarado : In Memory of Juan Campos
Tyler Milky Way (Read Pinned)
@ItzTylrrTV
Hi everyone this is sort of a serious tweet so please just listen. one of my friends (
@Dcampos051
) grandpa recently has passed away and his family doesnt have the money to fund his funeral so please if you can Donate it would mean a lot to him.
thank you.
