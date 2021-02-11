Juan Campos Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Juan Campos has Died.

Our father was a strong fighter, who fought with all his might and beat Covid, but unfortunately Covid left his kidneys and lungs damaged and was unable to come with us but went home with God instead. This man did and gave his all to so many and opened his door to those that needed a home without hesitation. He loved his family with all his might and showed everyone that if you did right by his family you made right with him. If you would like to donate to assist our family in any way any contribution would be received with love in honor our father. Thank you, Campos Family

