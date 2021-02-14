Juan Lasheras Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Juan Lasheras has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 13. 2021
Juan Lasheras has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 13. 2021.
With great sadness we share that Juan C. Lasheras, @UCSanDiego distinguished professor of Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering and Bioengineering, passed away after a brief battle with cancer. https://t.co/i0xriJkpb8 pic.twitter.com/cOt8u2ttSz
— UCSD Engineering (@UCSDJacobs) February 13, 2021
