Juan Llanes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : @MDCCorrections Officer Juan Llanes has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 5. 2021
@MDCCorrections Officer Juan Llanes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 5. 2021.
Sending my sincerest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of @MDCCorrections Officer Juan Llanes, who passed away after battling COVID-19. May he Rest In Peace.https://t.co/jcGitnJw0L
— Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz (@CommishDiaz) February 5, 2021
Commissioner Jose “Pepe” Diaz @CommishDiaz Sending my sincerest condolences and prayers to the family, friends and colleagues of @MDCCorrections Officer Juan Llanes, who passed away after battling COVID-19. May he Rest In Peace.
