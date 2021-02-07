Juan Llanes Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Officer Juan Llanes has Died.
Death Notice for Today February 6. 2021
Officer Juan Llanes has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 6. 2021.
Rob and I send our deepest condolences to the family & loved ones of Officer Juan Llanes, and to all the men & women of @MDCCorrections.
Please, continue to do your part to stop the spread – not just for your own family but to protect all our essential workers on the frontlines. https://t.co/bm4NKBP6MR
— Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) February 6, 2021
