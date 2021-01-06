Juan Loureiro Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Juan Loureiro, founder of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales has Died .

. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

We’re deeply saddened by the loss of Juan Loureiro, founder of the San Juan Bosco migrant shelter in Nogales, Sonora. He and his wife Hilda helped feed or shelter more than 1.2 million displaced people over 38 yrs on the border. https://t.co/r3L338RBlD — Florence Immigrant & Refugee Rights Project (@FlorenceProject) January 6, 2021

