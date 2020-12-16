Juan Mendez Death -Obituary – Dead : Juan Camilo Mendez has Died .

Juan Camilo Mendez has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 14. 2020.

Juan Camilo Mendez A son, a brother, a lover, a fighter, an absolute inspiration. We will never forget the impact he had on each one of our lives, our bright light. This time is difficult for us all. We are making this to help his family in such a tragic time. Please any and every contribution will help us. Thank you all for your love and support.

Source: Fundraiser by Camillo Mayorga : In Loving Memory of Juan Mendez





Kellan Hughes wrote

Juan, I just wish I could’ve seen you again and told you how incredible and hilarious you are. To tell you the love you have for your friends is inspiring and genuine. Getting to know Griff and Brandon over the years and being introduced to you, I’d say you were the heart and soul of the friend group. Your optimistic energy will live on buddy. Rest In Peace my friend.

Alexander Ellison wrote

Heroes get remembered…legends never die. Live on my brother.

Brandon and Lauren Barrera and Laur…wrote

Juan was a bright light in the lives of all his friends. His spirit will carry on, and his memory will always bring us back to the happy moments we spent together. Rest in Peace.