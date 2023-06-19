Juanita Tackett Remembered: Obituary and Mourning in Roscommon County

Roscommon County Mourns the Loss of Juanita Tackett

Roscommon County is grieving the loss of Juanita Tackett, who passed away on August 15, 2021, at the age of 83.

Juanita was born on June 6, 1938, in Detroit, Michigan, to loving parents, George and Mary. She graduated from Cass Technical High School in 1956 and went on to attend Wayne State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s degree in Education. Juanita taught elementary school for over 30 years and was beloved by her students and colleagues.

Juanita was a devoted wife to her husband, Robert, whom she married in 1961. They spent over 50 years together, enjoying life’s simple pleasures such as gardening, traveling, and spending time with family.

In addition to her husband, Juanita is survived by her two children, David and Lisa, and her three grandchildren, Jack, Emily, and Olivia. She will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved her.

A private service will be held in Juanita’s honor at the Roscommon County Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society.

Juanita’s memory will live on in the hearts of her family, friends, and the countless lives she touched throughout her lifetime.

Juanita Tackett death Juanita Tackett funeral Roscommon County obituary Juanita Tackett memorial Juanita Tackett tribute