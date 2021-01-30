Juanx Miranda Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Juanx Miranda has Died .
Death Notice for Today January 28. 2020
Juanx Miranda has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 28. 2020.
We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
I'm deeply saddened to learn about the passing of @juanxmiranda. An exceptional student, gifted writer & talented journalist, Juan pursued his work with curiosity & compassion. He also had a kind heart.
Juan was a Warrior. His journalism lives on.https://t.co/de1aZgDod9
— Douglas Morino (@douglasmorino) January 30, 2021
