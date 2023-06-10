Aileen Cannon : “Judge Aileen Cannon assigned to oversee Trump case: Sources”

According to sources familiar with the matter, former President Donald Trump and his legal team were sent a summons on Thursday indicating that Judge Aileen Cannon, a Trump appointee, will oversee his case at least initially. This adds an unprecedented wrinkle to the case as Cannon would be responsible for determining the sentence, including potential prison time, for the man who appointed her to the federal bench in 2020 if he is convicted. Late Thursday, a federal grand jury indicted Trump on at least seven federal charges as part of an investigation into his handling of classified documents. ABC News reported this news.

News Source : LUKE BARR and MEREDITH DELISO

