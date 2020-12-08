Judge Bender Death -Dead – Obituary :Judge Bender has Died .
Judge Bender has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
Our condolences go out to Judge Bender’s family. We recently had the opportunity to work with her at a record restrictions clinic. She came early and helped all day, driven by a passion to help those in her community. She will be greatly missed. https://t.co/kkGxU5ygA3
— GACourts (@GACourts) December 8, 2020
