Judge Clyde Roger Vinson, 83, passed away after cancer battle

Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola has left this world at the age of 83 due to his struggle with cancer. May he rest in peace .

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the passing of Judge Clyde Roger Vinson, who died at the age of 83 after battling cancer. His contributions to the legal profession and his community were immeasurable, and his legacy will be felt for years to come.

Judge Vinson was born in 1940 in Panama City, Florida and graduated from the University of Florida. He served in the United States Army from 1963-1965 and then attended the University of Florida Levin College of Law, where he received his law degree in 1968.

After graduating from law school, Judge Vinson began his legal career as an assistant state attorney in Pensacola, Florida. He worked in private practice for several years before being appointed to the bench in 1993, where he served with distinction for over 20 years.

During his time as a judge, Judge Vinson presided over countless cases and earned a reputation for being fair and impartial. He was known for his keen legal mind, his attention to detail, and his unwavering commitment to justice.

Beyond his work in the courtroom, Judge Vinson was deeply involved in his community. He was a member of numerous legal organizations, including the American Bar Association, the Florida Bar Association, and the Escambia-Santa Rosa Bar Association. He was also a passionate supporter of the arts and served on the board of directors for the Pensacola Opera.

In addition to his professional and community accomplishments, Judge Vinson was beloved by his family and friends. He was married to his wife, Linda, for over 50 years, and they had two sons, Clyde Jr. and Mark.

We extend our deepest sympathies to Judge Vinson’s family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. His life was one of service and dedication, and he will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Source : @weartv

REST IN PEACE Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola has passed away at age 83 after a battle with cancer. https://t.co/vGDgE6k6Bv — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) April 3, 2023

REST IN PEACE 🙏 Judge Clyde Roger Vinson of Pensacola has passed away at age 83 after a battle with cancer. https://t.co/vGDgE6k6Bv — WEAR ABC 3 (@weartv) April 3, 2023