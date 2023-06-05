Judge Considers Teen’s Motion for Immunity in 14-Year-Old Boy’s Death

Teen Appeals for Immunity in Death of 14-Year-Old Boy

The court heard the motion for immunity filed by a teenager in relation to the death of a 14-year-old boy. It is unclear what exactly happened to the boy, but the case has sparked a legal battle.

The teenager is seeking immunity from prosecution, claiming that he acted in self-defense. The prosecution argues that the teenager used excessive force and should be held accountable for the boy’s death.

The court will review evidence and witness testimony to determine whether the teenager should be granted immunity or face charges. The case highlights the complex legal issues surrounding self-defense and the use of force in violent situations.

