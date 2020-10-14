Judge John Zottola Death – Dead : John Zottola Obituary : Cause of Death Unknown.

Judge John Zottola has died, according to the following statements posted on Facebook on October. 14, 2020.

Allegheny County District Attorney 16 hrs · District Attorney Zappala issued the following statement today concerning the death of Judge John Zottola: “My wife Mary and I offer our deepest sympathies to Marie and their children. My friendship with John Zottola goes back decades to our days as classmates at Central Catholic High School. John’s death leaves a tremendous void not only on the bench, but also in our community. There is no doubt that his work leading Veteran’s Court has saved a large number of lives and assisted in putting veterans, who have given so much to this country, on the path to recovery. John took the time to know everyone who appeared before him and when he addressed defendants, he always sought to encourage them to make a positive change not only for themselves, but for their family and friends. John was first and foremost, a loving husband and father, as well as a dedicated and passionate jurist. I, along with the rest of this courthouse, will miss him deeply.”